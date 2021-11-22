JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 528 calls for service, 229 issued citations and made 31 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to Monday, Nov. 22.
Monday
3:03 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of 3rd Street and Adams Street.
5:31 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Madison.
8:47 p.m. — Sean Talon Wheatley arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Tuesday
8:18 a.m. — Non-injury accident at intersection of K-18 Highway and U.S. 77 Highway.
9:02 a.m. — Juvenile arrested at 2903 Elm Creek Drive for battery.
3:40 a.m. — Justin Kendrick arrested at MM 300 E. I-70 Highway for possession of stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, display of license plates and on an outstanding warrant from Riley County.
4:14 p.m. — Tiffany Cooney arrested at 826 N Franklin St. on an outstanding Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
4:14 p.m. — Robert Cooney arrested at 826 N Franklin St. on an outstanding Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:04 p.m. — Donna Lee Rea arrested at 525 W. 8th St. Apt. #2 on a Geary County District Court warrant.
10:42 p.m. — Juvenile arrested at 820 N. Monroe St. for battery.
Wednesday
9:47 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1703 McFarland Rd.
2:46 p.m. — Injury accident at the Rucker Road and W. 8th Street.
7:49 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 2306 Wildcat Lane.
Thursday
2:49 a.m. — Excell Fain Jr. arrested in the 1200 block of S. Jackson St. for unlawful shooting in the city limits and possession of stolen property.
9:30 a.m. — Jason Charles Curry arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for possession of marijuana 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license, disorderly conduct and littering (public property).
3:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
3:54 p.m. — Donell Adrian Jones arrested at 701 N. Jefferson St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
5:26 p.m. — Francis Lee Hostetler arrested at 210 Grant Ave. for battery and disorderly conduct.
Friday
3:17 a.m. — George Anthony Bush arrested at 420 Grant Ave. on a felony warrant out of California.
7:15 a.m. — Non-injury accident at intersection of K-18 Highway and Spring Valley Road.
7:42 a.m. — Dedric Maurice Daniels arrested at 820 Grant Avenue Lot 74 for aggravated domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
1:56 p.m. — Jayalyn Demetrius Ashbur Nutore arrested at 210 E. 9th St. for violation of protective order at 1810 Caroline Avenue Apt. J103.
10:27 p.m. — Faith Sade Williams arrested at 603 W. 6th St. for aggravated assault.
Saturday
12:11 a.m. — Andrew Richard Wolf arrested at 130 W. 7th St. for DUI and no turn signal.
2:18 a.m. — Tiara Lynn Heitman arrested 1600 St. Mary’s Rd. for DUI.
2:35 a.m. — Joshua A. Teetsel arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St. for DUI and expired tags.
2:33 p.m. — Camron Dangelo Tariq Dixon arrested at 521 E. Chestnut St. for theft.
2:41 p.m. — Mario Deshawn Williams arrested 1808 N. Washington St. on a Junction City Municipal Court and Department of Corrections warrant.
5:45 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 1723 McFarland Rd.
9:40 p.m. — Carmenita Marie Shaw arrested at 300 W. 6th St. for improper turn or approach, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:41 p.m. — Arlene Refugio Biltz arrested at 100 E. 6th St. for DUI, improper turn or approach, improper driving on a laned road, transporting open container and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
4:25 a.m. — Tombie Cheyenne Fellows issued a Notice to Appear at 300 W. 6th St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
1:20 p.m. — Antonie Cornellius Jones arrested at 1720 Old Highway 40 on two Geary County Court warrants for probation violation.
6:54 p.m. — Lavern Roshell Jackson arrested at intersection at 9th and Webster Street for accident non-injury, driving while suspended, expired tags, inattentive driving and no proof of insurance.
8:30 p.m. — Jason Charles Curry arrested at 500 W. 6th St. for driving without a valid license.
9:20 p.m. — Kevon Anthony Moore arrested at 136 W. Elm St. for vehicle burglary and possession of stolen property.
9:46 p.m. — Juvenile arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:46 p.m. — Kevon Anthony Moore arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contribute to a child’s misconduct, improper display of vehicle tag and no proof of insurance.
Monday
12:53 a.m. — Gregory Bernard Mackey arrested at 400 W. 18th St. possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 348 incidents, resulting in 75 cases, 30 citations and 16 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Report from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, is not included.
Monday
10:39 a.m. — Deputies arrested Lisa Jiminez at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
4:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jordan Esquerra on a Geary County District Court warrant for a probation violation.
5:58 p.m. — Deputies responded to US 77 at mile post 160 for a single non-injury vehicle accident.
6:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to K57, mile post 10 for a single vehicle accident.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested Patrick Arrow at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for burglary and theft.
Tuesday
5:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 mile marker 294 for an injury accident.
6:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway mile marker 145 for a non-injury accident.
Wednesday
2:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 westbound at mile marker 310 rest area for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
7:34 p.m. — Deputies arrested George Mclean Sr. at the intersection of East 6th Street and North Washington for driving while suspended and failure to signal.
10:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jose C. Lopez-Rosales at 826 North Franklin St. for criminal damage to property.
Thursday
9:07 a.m. — Deputies responded to US77 Highway at mile marker 162
for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
10:21 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 westbound at mile marker 312
for a single vehicle accident with possible injuries.
10:25 a.m. — Deputies arrested Tye C. Ahlgrim at 219 Custer Ave. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
11:53 a.m. Deputies arrested Skylar S. Chambers at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
12:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Avery Simpson at 219 Custer Ave. for a Sedgewick County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
12:15 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jason Judd at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation.
2:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested Avery Simpson at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Douglas County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to US77 Highway at mile marker 162 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
8:05 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jose C. Lopez-Rosales at 826 North Franklin Street for battery on a correctional officer.
Friday
12:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested Sean T. Wheatley at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaac J. Eldringhoff at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
10:24 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jonathan Perry Heitman for DUI second conviction, obstruction or impeding lawful activities, interference with LEO, obstruct, resist, oppose, warrant execution and transporting an open container.
Saturday
6:00 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jose Lopez-Rosales at 826 N. Franklin St. on two counts of battery on a correction officer.
2:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to US-77 Highway at mile marker 158 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
3:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joanne Dunbar for driving with a suspended license, speeding and a Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-177 at mile marker 83 for a non-injury single vehicle accident
Sunday
5:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to a non-injury accident at US-77 mile marker 156.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Nov. 15, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 62 calls and 21 transports.
