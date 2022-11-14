Junction City Police Department
Monday
Jarrod Toothman, 36, for warrant arrest. Arrested at 1102 St. Mary’s Road.
Kenneth Cox, 62, for driving with suspended license and speeding. Arrested 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive.
Michael Marcel Charles Sullivan, 46,for criminal trespass, resisting arrest interfernce with a law enforcement officer. Arrested at 604 E Chestnut (Best Western).
Tuesday
Rashad Kamen Holloway, 33, possession of Marijuana, possession of Drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, distributing controlled substance. Arrested in the 11 Blk S Madison St.
Charles Robert Beltz III, 58, for failure to appear. Arrested at 1116 Haven Drive.
Charles Robert Beltz III, 58, for burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Arrested at 210 E 9th St.
Jahlil Antonia Perez, 18, assist outside agency. Arrested W 4th and Weber Streets.
Cameron Dangelo Dixon, 20, for driving without a valid license, exceeding posted, speed limit, failure to yield at stop sign, no proof of insurance. Arrested at W 17th and Madison Streets.
Lavern Roshell Jackson, 52, for warrant arrest. Arrested at St Mary’s and Skyline Drive.
Wednesday
Brian Tilcock, 50, for domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Arrested at 1200 N Perry St.
Debbie Bell, 18, for battery disorderly conduct. Arrested at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
Melvin Lee Kane Jr, 41, for warrant arrest. Arrested at 100 E. 14th Street.
Melvin Lee Kane Jr, 41, for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Arrested at 100 E. 14th Street.
Melvin Lee Kane Jr, 41, for warrant arrest. Arrested at 100 E. 14th Street.
Cherie Becker, 44, for aggravated assault. Arrested at 2220 Prospect Cir.
Jeffery James Sender Jr, 21, for possession of a controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and interference with a law enforcement officer. Arrested at 600 W. 7th Street.
Jeffery James Sender Jr, 21, warrant arrest. Arrested at 600 W. 7th Street.
Thursday
Andrew Thomas Massey, 33, for sexual exploitation of a child. Arrested at 210 E 9th Street.
Matthew June Young Keen 24, trespassing. Arrested 536 W 9th Street.
Michael Andrew Cordray, 22, for failure to appear, Arrested at 2424 N. Jackson Street.
Michael Andrew Cordray, 22, felon possession of a firearm. Arrested at 2424 N. Jackson Street.
Michael Andrew Cordray, 22, possession of stolen property. Arrested 2424 N. Jackson Street.
Aaron William Harper Jr, 31, DUI, speeding and transporting open container. Arrested at 400 Grant Street.
Anthony Devaughn Hall, 27, Atlanta, transporting open container. Arrested at 400 Grant Ave.
Friday
Gary Michael Griffin, 59, LA Crosse, WI, for disorderly conduct and damage to property. Arrested in the 1400 block Goldenbelt Blvd.
Saturday
Kashawn Enrique Tucker, 21, for distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp, maximun speed limits. Arrested at 311 E Ash Street (Woodspring Suites).
Kashawn Enrique Tucker, 21, for failure to appear. Arrested at 311 E Ash Street (Woodspring Suites).
Ericka Breana Powell, 36, for Assist outside agency. Arrested at 1300 S Jackson.
Sunday
Jason Isaiah Lester, 20, for failure to appear. Arrested at 439 W 6th St.
Alontay Keontay Lee, 23, for no signal, no driver’s license, poss of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1600 N Jackson St.
Robert Rivera-Medina, 28, for aggravated assault. Arrested at 1400 N Calhoun St.
Geary County Sheriff
Monday
Justin F. Nienhaus, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
David W. Charleston, WakeField, KS for DUI and Transporting an Open Container. Arrests at mile marker 165 US-77.
Shawn E. Lahman, for fugitive from justice. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Tuesday
Justin Nienhaus, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin.
Corey Bloom, for two bond violations. Arrested at 200 W. 17th Street.
Michael D. McGill, Albany, GA, for two counts of failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Wednesday
Tanya M. Pride, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin Street.
Tyson D. Read, for possession of stimulant, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal carrying of a weapon, obstructed windshield and window tint. Arrested in the 900 block of N. Washington St.
Jeremy P. Hockett, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Ever Garcia, Salina, for Fort Riley Fugitive from Justice. Arrested at 219 Custer Ave.
Thursday
Samantha N. Kellogg, Topeka, driving while suspended. Arrested at mile marker 308 on Interstate 70.
Joseph L. Mason, for failure to appear. Arrested in the 500 block of West 10th Street.
Trey L. Campbell, for bond violation and transporting an open container. Arrested in the 1200 block of S. Washington Street.
Matthew J. Keen, arrest and detain order. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin Street.
Iris Heenan, Milford, for driving while suspended, defective headlamp and defective tail lamp.
Friday / Saturday
Dytwon D. Oscar, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin.
Logan W. Willt, for DUI and maximum speed limits. Arrested at mile marker 303 on Interstate 70
McKenzie M. Gill. of Brandenton, FL, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp. Arrested at mile maker 291 Interstate 70.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday Nov. 7 through Sunday Nov. 13 Junction City Fire Department responded to 40 total calls for service and transports.
