Junction City Police Department
Tuesday
Christopher Bruce Wallace, 40, for two counts of battery on law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer and domestic battery. Arrested at 625 N Calhoun St.
WEDNESDAY
James Pavek, 25, for possession of marijuana. Arrested in the 500 block of Reynolds St.
Ashley 25, for warrant arrest at mile marker 299 W Interstate 70.
Kiara Wooldridge 26, for warrant arrest, 826 N. Franklin Street.
THURSDAY
Erik Jevon Brown, 30, for domestic battery. Arrested at 2328 Wildcat Lane No. 721.
Demetria Andra Scott, 37, for warrant arrest at 200 W. 10th Steet.
FRIDAY
Robert Burks, 33, for warrant arrest, 800 N Jackson Street.
Robert Burks, 33, for possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested 800 N Jackson Street.
Kiaralis Brito, 21, for unlawful restraint. Arrested 1810 Caroline Street.
Thomas Edgar Shull, 33, for warrant arrest, 500 E Chestnut Street.
Deborah Young, 36, for warrant arrest, 210 E 9th Street.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
TUESDAY
Eddie Lamont Glover, Manhattan, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 Franklin St.
Seth A. Messer, London, KY, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 Franklin St.
Sydney R. Tiesing, San Jose, CA, for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maximum speed limits. Arrested at mile marker 302 on Interstate 70.
WEDNESDAY
Seth A. Messer, London KY, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 Franklin St.
Jonathan Sample, for probation violation, theft. Arrested at 801 N. Washington St.
Kiara S. Wooldridge, for bond violation, failure to appear. Arrested at 826 Franklin St.
Tamaris A. Loving, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 Franklin St.
Trey Campbell, for failure to appear. Arrested at mile marker 143 on US-77 highway.
THURSDAY
Brockton Higgins, for probation violation. Arrested at 801 N. Washinton Street.
Sterling Schneider, for failure to appear. Arrested at 1600 N. Washington Street.
Indya Vereen, for probation violation. Arrested at 801 N. Washington Street.
Kayla Ann Lewis, Anderson, IN, for flee and elude, aggravated battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer, improper stopping, standing, parking on roadway, improper driving on landed roadway. Arrested at mile marker 157 on US-77 Highway.
FRIDAY
Melvin Sandford II, for bond violation. Arrested at 138 E, 8th street.
Allyssa Bailey, for probation violation. Arrested at 801 N. Washington Street.
David L. Lingle II, for driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, defective headlight. Arrested at 129 E. 8th Street.
Austin H. Hewitt, for possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday Sept, 27 through Friday Sept. 30 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 12 calls for service and had 28 transports.
