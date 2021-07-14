Former Junction City High School athletic trainer Brandon Martino has been convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a child after entering a plea of no contest Tuesday in Geary County District Court.
The other charges against him — which included another count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of promoting obscenity to minors — have been dropped as part of a plea deal, according to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell.
The sentencing for sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, ranges from 31 months to 136 months, depending on criminal history, with a requirement to register as a sex offender.
Someone with no criminal history could serve 31 months to 34 months or only receive probation, according to the plea agreement. Martino indicated in his plea that he had no prior criminal history.
Junction City police arrested Martino on Jan. 29.
After suspending his license last month, the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts released documents detailing some of the accusations.
According to the joint consent order provided by the healing arts board, Martino was treating a minor student when he began sending the student explicit text messages, including a nude picture of himself and a video of himself masturbating. Martino sent these messages while acting as the student’s athletic trainer, according to the order.
Martino will be sentenced at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 in Geary County District Court.
