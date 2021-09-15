The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Dueling Pianos performance has been moved from Oct. 9th to Friday Nov. 19th at 7 p.m. 

The date was moved to avoid Junction City's Oktoberfest festivities downtown on Oct. 8 and 9. 

The event will still take place at the Hilltop clubhouse at 1301 West 8th Street. 

General Admission Tickets will cost $50 with a reserved table of 8 coming in at $600.

Keg beer will be included with the cost of admission with a nacho bar & snacks. Attendees can feel bring to bring in any additional beverages. 

You can visit jcacc.org or call 785-762-2632 to purchase tickets.  

