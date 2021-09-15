Dueling Pianos moved to November Staff reports Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Dueling Pianos performance has been moved from Oct. 9th to Friday Nov. 19th at 7 p.m. The date was moved to avoid Junction City's Oktoberfest festivities downtown on Oct. 8 and 9. The event will still take place at the Hilltop clubhouse at 1301 West 8th Street. General Admission Tickets will cost $50 with a reserved table of 8 coming in at $600.Keg beer will be included with the cost of admission with a nacho bar & snacks. Attendees can feel bring to bring in any additional beverages. You can visit jcacc.org or call 785-762-2632 to purchase tickets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Admission Ticket Keg Beer Snack Economics Commerce Food Piano Oktoberfest Festivity Clubhouse Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMusic has opened doors for former business owner Bob CerveraThe service of Father Emil J. Kapaun is honored posthumously ahead of long awaited coming homeCity to sell Spin City buildingSpays for Strays focused on tackling cat problem in Junction CityJennie Mae HeckHerington police cheif resigns after being served by KBIGeary County reports eight new delta variant cases of Covid-19 in last weekNeal hopes to represent young people if reelected to USD 475 boardFive turnovers doom Junction City in 37-21 loss at ManhattanMyron 'Mack' Kay McKenery Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget 2x7.5 Great Plains Mfg work for Bulletin
