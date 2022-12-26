Food Inflation Continues To Increase With Eggs Costing 38% More Than A Year Ago

The cost of holiday baking will be higher this year as prices for eggs are up 49.1% over last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

 Brandon Bell • Getty Images

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Dec. 13. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high.

The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over the last 12 months, it rose 7.1%. Food went up 0.5% last month after an increase of 0.6% in October. The food index climbed 10.6% over last year.