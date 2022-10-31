Geary County school district staff members are proposing that a new early learning center could go either at the old Junction City High School location or near the new one.
USD 475 board members heard the proposals at their meeting Thursday.
Staff members said the district could seek federal grant money to help with the cost of a new facility.
Either site, they said, would allow future expansion.
The district would have to purchase land for a building near the new JCHS, while the district owns the former high school site already.
At the old high school, 13 acres are available.
Officials already have plans for some parts of that property; the city government has requested use of a portion of that property for new YMCA, soccer fields, ball diamonds and an aquatic park. Demolition costs are estimated at $2.4 million.
The other proposed site is north of the new high school on Blue Jay Way. The estimated cost for land there is $2.6 million, according to meeting documents. Officials said they have a willing seller.
Early Child Program staff were polled on preferred location, and 60 of 63 staff members favored the old high school location.
Officials said at the meeting that the initial goal is to serve 65% of the early childhood population.
The first phase of construction on a new building would include 32 classrooms. Staff members said if they didn’t get federal funding they would seek a smaller center with about 12 classrooms that the district could fund itself for about $15 million.
The board discussed the project but didn’t take action.
