Cloud County Community College will receive $4 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act Appropriations, pending approval by the State Finance Council, for construction of its Technical Education and Innovation Center. The funding was included in the state budget, which Gov. Laura Kelly signed Wednesday.
“We are thrilled with this announcement and want to thank the State and Legislators for recognizing the importance of this project,” said Amber Knoettgen, president. “The Technical Education and Innovation Center is in direct response to the educational and workforce needs of Kansas.”
Additionally, Central National Bank presented a check for $10,000 to the college for the center. Janet Lowell, senior vice president of retail for Central National Bank, is an alumna of CCCC and said she is pleased that the bank is supporting the school.
“One of our favorite ways to support the community is to give back to our local schools,” Lowell said “I’m very pleased that our bank’s values support innovation and adaptability and offer this opportunity to support our communities and the Kansas economy through education and investing in the future of our students.”
The 35,725 square foot center will house Renewable Energy, which includes Wind Energy, Solar Energy and Drones; Nursing and Allied Health, which also offers high-demand career education for EMT, CNA, CMA, Home Health Aide, and IV Therapy; and Agriculture and Industrial Technology, including welding and CDL training. The project will provide state-of-the art access to quality education in these critical-need, high-demand careers. It will be located between the college and Walmart, along College Drive.
The center will provide education and skills to support occupational groups expected to grow employment from 2019-2029.
“The Center will contribute to the betterment and vitality of our communities in Cloud County and North Central Kansas,” Knoettgen said. “The progress on this project is a direct result of the hard work of our faculty, staff, students and the passion of our community. This is truly a community-wide effort.”
Prior to the announcement from Kelly’s office, the college had raised $6 million for the estimated $12.5 million building. Cloud County expects to begin the project in fall 2022, with an expected completion in spring 2024.
