Snack foods are a zero-sum game. Either they are good or they are good for you, and every increment of healthfulness decreases your enjoyment. But Bada Bean Bada Boom, which are made from roasted fava beans, are reasonably healthful (and just 110 calories per ounce) and decently flavored. We tried the buffalo wing flavor, which pairs nicely with the subtle flavor of crisp roasted beans, with just a hint of cane sugar.
Size: 4.5 ounces
Price: $2.39
Available: Grocery stores, natural food stores
