Ladies Reading Club
Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Ladies Reading Club will hold their annual Fall Festival at the Club House at 224 N. Jefferson St. in Junction City. The festival this year will feature sales of pecans and a soup and salad luncheon. Ticket sales for a quilt to be raffled off will also be available. All are welcome to attend. The last meeting featured speaker John Lamb, chief of the Junction City Police Department. He spoke of the many activities, and encourages community members to follow the department Facebook page to stay up to date with our city. One primary area of focus now is the application process for the department to receive national accreditation with CALEA. He also stated that city ID cards are available. The ladies agreed to participate in the National GFWC project of making clothing protectors for nursing homes. High school seniors are encouraged to participate in a scholarship essay contest with the subject: Identifying the Benefits and Challenges of Living in a Democracy. Seniors are encouraged to check with their school advisor for details.
Geary County 4-H Foundation Soup Supper and Bingo Night
The Geary County 4-H Foundation is hosting a Bingo/Soup Supper Nov. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Sr. Citizens Building, 1025 South Spring Valley Road. The Geary County 4-H Foundation is a nonprofit organization for the purpose of supporting and promoting the 4-H program in Geary County. Chili, chicken noodle soup, crackers, carrots, cornbread and cinnamon rolls will be available for a donation starting at 5:30 p.m. Bingo is at 6:15 p.m. at $1 per card, for around eight games, with fun prizes for winners. For more information about this event or the Geary County 4-H Foundation, contact Ginger Kopfer or Chuck Otte at the Geary County Extension Office, 785-238-4161.
Local sheep breeder offering lambs for 4-H project
Noticing declining enrollment in the sheep project, a local sheep breeder has reached out to offer to donate a lamb to a limited number of new sheep project members. Those selected for this (first come, first-serve) will be required to buy a second lamb at a discount and will need to provide their own location for housing the lambs, feed, etc. Contact the Extension Office by Dec. 1 if interested.
Pilot Club
The Heartland Governor and Governor Elect visited the Pilot Club of Junction City at their last club meeting. The club celebrated 60 years with a smorgasbord and went back in time, reviewing the local club’s history. The club also announced its 2021-2022 Club Ambassador, Ina Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.