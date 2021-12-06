It's the holiday season and all the fixings are too irresistible: Overindulgence can't be avoided. A bellyache is inevitable, but a shot of Limoncello, a lemon liqueur from Italy's Amalfi Coast, is the perfect elixir.
The origin of this wonderful, aromatic lemon liqueur is largely debated. It is widely produced in Southern Italy in the Sorrentine Peninsula and the Amalfi Coast. Limoncello shops are plentiful as you stroll around Piazza Tasso in the heart of Sorrento. Vendors generously pour samples of their delicious lemon liqueur.
It is made from the zest of lemons soaked in grappa, or grain alcohol, and combined with a simple syrup. It is traditionally served chilled. I store my bottle in the freezer, and serve it as an after-dinner digestive.
Of course there are many other ways to enjoy Limoncello. Pour it on ice cream. Use it in a marinade for grilled chicken. Add a little to a glass of prosecco for a refreshing cocktail, or flavor whipped cream to put on your homemade dessert. Caravella, $14.10, is the brand of Limoncello I have always purchased when I don't make it myself. The internet is full of recipes and instructions on how to make your own. The key is finding the grain alcohol.
I am happy to sip on a glass after going a few rounds with Tom Turkey. I can watch the football game of the day without feeling like Myles Garrett is sacking my innards.
