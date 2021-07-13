Fresh tuna is coated with a sweet and spicy sauce for this quick summer supper. Vinegar sweetened with a little sugar, raisins, capers and sweet red onions is the base of the sauce. Hot pepper flakes add a zesty punch.
Frozen peas are used in the brown rice side dish. They can be quickly defrosted in the microwave for one minute or in a bowl of warm water for a minute.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of onion.
— You can use several drops of hot pepper sauce instead of hot pepper flakes.
— You can use red wine vinegar instead of balsamic vinegar.
Countdown:
— Defrost peas and set aside.
— Prepare remaining ingredients.
— Make tuna dish.
— Make rice.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 fresh tuna steak, 1 red onion, 1 box raisins, 1 bottle red pepper flakes, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 jar capers, 1 bunch fresh mint, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 container frozen peas.
Staples: canola oil, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
SWEET AND SPICY TUNA
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound fresh tuna steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup sliced red onion
3 tablespoons raisins
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons sugar
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons capers
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh mint torn into small pieces
Cut tuna into 1-inch pieces. Heat canola oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tuna and saute 2 minutes, stirring the pieces. Turn tuna over and saute another minute. Remove tuna to a plate and set aside. Add the onion to the skillet and saute 3 minutes. Stir in the raisins, pepper flakes and sugar. Add the vinegar and water. Simmer stirring often until syrupy, about 1 minute. Return tuna to the skillet and add the capers. Toss the ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle mint on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 338 calories (23% from fat), 8.7 g fat (1 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 78 mg cholesterol, 41.3 g protein, 21.8 g carbohydrates, 2.3 g fiber, 270 mg sodium.
BROWN RICE AND PEAS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 cups cooked)
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice into a mixing bowl and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add the peas, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 256 calories (22% from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.2 g protein, 43.9 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 9 mg sodium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.