Peggy Jane (DeBruler) Marlow, 95, of Eskridge, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.
She was born May 11, 1926, in Kansas City, the daughter of Edwin and Della (Duvall) DeBruler. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Washburn University.
Peggy was active with the Paxico United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Extension Homemakers Unit (EHU), the Wabaunsee County Republican Women, and served as a sewing project leader with Wabaunsee County 4-H members.
She loved sewing for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and collecting different types of fabrics. Peggy also enjoyed reading, vegetable gardening, arts and crafts, Neighborhood Kid’s Wabaunsee County Fair parade floats, politics, and was very active within the community helping others.
Peggy married Darold Dean Marlow on March 1, 1946 in Hamilton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1997. Survivors include: her daughter Memory Maginley; two sons: Denver (Alice) Marlow and Duston (JoLea) Marlow; grandchildren: Amber (Tim) Ellis, Blythe (Josh) Vogt, Drew (Melissa) Marlow, and Derec Marlow; and great- grandchildren: Teagan, Truxton, and Paisley Ellis; Marlow, Vivian, and Adelaide Vogt; Daniel and Dalton Marlow; Eva, Mia, and Dominic Marlow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Brother, Billy Bob DeBruler; and son in-law Tom Maginley.
A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date, please check back for service details. In honor of Peggy’s life, memorial contributions may be made to Wabaunsee County 4-H Council or Wabaunsee County Fair Association, P.O. Box 278, Alma, Kansas 66401 or Paxico United Methodist Church, 305 Newbury Ave., Paxico, Kansas 66526.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.parkerpricefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.