You can reduce your risk of skin cancer by limiting or avoiding exposure to ultraviolet, or UV, radiation. Avoid the sun during the middle of the day. Wear sunscreen and protective clothing year-round.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, which makes this a good time to learn what you can do to reduce your risk of the top four most common cancers diagnosed in the U.S.

One in 2 men and 1 in 3 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. The most common types of cancer diagnosed in the U.S. are skin cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

