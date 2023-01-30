The CBS program “60 Minutes” recently broadcast a report called “The Vanishing Wild.” Host Scott Pelley introduced it by posing the question: “In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain?”
Without pausing for viewers to ponder, he continued: “The answer is about 1970.”
“In 1970, the planet’s three and a half billion people were sustainable. But on this New Year’s Day, the population is eight billion. Today, wild plants and animals are running out of places to live.”
Finishing his introduction with reference to “a crisis of mass extinction on a scale unseen since the dinosaurs,” the story he goes on to narrate begins in the Pacific Northwest with the precipitous decline of salmon populations and the demise of fishing traditions dependent upon them.
It’s not just salmon that are disappearing. Pelley notes that “in the past 50 years, the abundance of global wildlife has collapsed 69%.” And why might that be?
“Too many people; too much consumption; and growth mania,” says a well-groomed older gentleman who appears on screen.
I recognized this man before he was introduced — Paul Ehrlich, who completed his Ph.D. in biology at the University of Kansas in 1957 before moving on to join the faculty at Stanford. He subsequently wrote a book called “The Population Bomb,” which generated a great deal of discussion and debate after it was published in 1968, warning about the global consequences of overpopulation.
Pelley noted the views expressed in the book prompted many to write Ehrlich off as an alarmist.
“I was alarmed,” he responded. “I am still alarmed. All of my colleagues are alarmed.”
He went on to say that humanity itself is not sustainable at current levels — that in order to support our lifestyle for everyone on the planet it would take the equivalent of five more Earths to provide the resources. Those resources, he noted, include “the biodiversity that we’re wiping out.”
“The rate of extinction is extraordinarily high now and getting higher all the time,” he warned.
In the spring of 2001, the Kansas Academy of Science invited Ehrlich back to KU to speak at its annual meeting. While he was here, I recorded an interview with him for a documentary about the controversy about the way evolution was being taught in public schools.
As a professor of population studies, Ehrlich has focused on the evolving interactions of plants and animals, as well as problems related to cultural evolution. His warnings about the perils of overpopulation have proven to be well-founded, particularly when it comes to the impact we’re having on other species.
He spoke with me about “the human predicament” regarding the way we deal with the consequences of accelerated population growth, pollution and global warming.
“What we’re all interested in,” he said, as if he were speaking for all his fellow scientists, “is changing our cultural attitudes toward the environment — getting everybody to realize that our lives depend upon a sound environment, upon the services that natural ecosystems supply us.”
He went on to say that scientists “have figured out pretty much what’s going on. And the problem we now have is translating what the scientists know into general public knowledge so that we can get the appropriate policy responses.”
When it comes to environmental issues, however, it’s often not so simple. Consider, for example, what’s happening with the lesser prairie chicken.
In accordance with the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed it as “threatened” in the areas it inhabits in western Kansas and “endangered” in areas to the southwest in Texas and New Mexico.
This listing is based upon extensive studies that document declining numbers and loss of habitat. Looking to the future, it takes climate change into consideration with increasing temperatures and decreasing rainfall continuing to add stress to the remaining population of birds.
Organizations such as Audubon of Kansas (AOK) have submitted testimony in favor of the listing, while all of the Republicans representing Kansas in Congress have opposed it. (My brother-in-law is board chairman of AOK, and I’ve also produced video for them in the past.) Our new attorney general has indicated he will contest it in some way as well.
Shortly, after the listing was announced, the Republican delegation initiated a legislative challenge seeking to overturn the decision through the Congressional Review Act, and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, who represents the 4th District in Kansas, introduced a bill promoting voluntary, local management as a better solution. The Kansas Senate just passed a resolution seeking reversal of the listing.
The controversy surrounding this has been bubbling for the better part of three decades. It’s not likely to be resolved any time soon. The lesser prairie chicken could possibly be “delisted” as it has in the past, removing federal protections that apply to threatened or endangered species.
Does it make any difference to you? Why should you care? What do you know about this bird?
I’ll have to admit, until I started looking into the subject, I didn’t know the difference between lesser and greater prairie chickens. I’ve learned that the greater prairie chicken is the one I have observed in the Flint Hills, where the tallgrass prairie supports birds that are a bit larger than the ones living in the shorter and drier grasslands further west.
On the farm where I grew up, I recall seeing prairie chickens taking off and flying low over the land, their distinctive bursts of rapid flapping interspersed with curved-wing glides as they sailed along, usually coming back down after a quick, short flight. They appeared less comfortable in the air than most birds.
In recent years, I’ve observed them more closely as I’ve gone out in the spring on guided tours to prairie chicken “leks” — remote sites where they come together as the males attempt to attract the attention of females to win their favor in mating.
I’ve walked across pastureland through the predawn darkness to arrive at a lek and sit patiently awaiting the arrival of the birds. The quiet of the night eventually gives way to the sound of low cooing, which increases in intensity as more birds land nearby. You soon learn why these leks are also called “booming grounds.”
As the dawn light arrives, you can watch the males beginning their dances. They puff up colorful air sacs on the sides of their necks and pound the ground rapidly with their feet, dancing or “drumming” in place and moving to and fro across their patch of prairie, strutting their stuff around the females that circulate among them, booming out in a cacophony that rises and falls, ebbs and flows.
Rival males come at each other aggressively, sometimes knocking feathers out of an opponent as they jump up in the air, flap their wings and come down beak first.
As the sun reaches a bit higher in the sky, the action winds down and they fly off. The show’s over. But if you come back again the next morning, they’ll likely be there, too.
It’s unfortunate, to say the least, that birds like these and many other species of wildlife around the world are disappearing in the ongoing mass extinction as the number of human beings on the planet increases.
Although the greater prairie chicken population in the Flint Hills is not currently facing as dire a situation as the lesser prairie chicken out west, it may only be a matter of time before it, too, is in danger.
Like the bison that once roamed freely across the Great Plains, the prairie chicken is considered a keystone species, whose presence in a habitat indicates that it is healthy enough to be supportive of many other animals as well.
We almost wiped out the bison before we recognized the valuable role they play in a prairie ecosystem. If we don’t make the effort to protect the habitats necessary for the survival of the prairie chicken, will we see a cascading effect in which the biodiversity found there unravels?
These birds need large tracts of intact prairie to meet their needs and maintain their routines. They shy away from developments that intrude upon their territory — be it oil and gas production, wind farms or ranching operations.
It’s easy to understand why landowners do not want to have to deal with more regulations as they struggle to cope with already challenging circumstances.
That’s why voluntary conservation programs such as the Lesser Prairie Chicken Initiative, administered by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, have been providing assistance and encouragement to farmers and ranchers for years.
But voluntary programs do not appear to be turning the tide, which is why it was deemed necessary by federal wildlife officials to make the declaration that opponents have characterized as “bureaucratic overreach.”
Time will tell whether the lesser prairie chicken’s “threatened” listing survives the legal challenges, or whether the bird itself survives at all.
But it’s much more than bird populations that we’re talking about. What’s really at stake is the maintenance of our natural environments in ways that preserve healthy, functional ecosystems. This often requires constraints placed upon development, which some decry as detrimental to our economy and antithetical to capitalism and free enterprise.
You might want to keep in mind something that Ehrlich shared with me as he addressed the subject years ago: “When you hear somebody say, ‘What we have to concentrate on now is economics, not on the environment,’ that tells you the person saying it understands nothing because you cannot have an economy without a sound environment behind it.”
Such a wild idea, isn’t it?
