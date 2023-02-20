Siny Joseph

SALINA — Siny Joseph, professor and graduate faculty at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, is among a team of five researchers who have been awarded grant funding from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator program to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Wichita State University is leading the $750,000 National Science Foundation, or NSF, grant to gather information and create digital maps of indoor spaces that could be used by persons with disabilities. Joseph is a co-principal investigator on the research team.