County asks for MainStreet board candidates Staff report Sep 27, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Geary County Commissioners would like anyone interested in serving on the MainStreet Board on behalf of the County to contact them.Those interested can reach out to Trish Giordano at Trish.Giodano@GearyCounty.org or one of the other two county commissioners. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commissioner County Mainstreet Board Institutes Candidate Contact Geary County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoger K. KuglerSandi E. NakonecznyFort Riley soldiers return home from nine-month Korea tourGeary County Sherriff's Department opens new substation at Milford LakeNew Urgent Care Facility in Junction City,KS Opened August 30, 2021JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker Was Dr. Jason ButlerCommissioners hold work meeting to discuss EOCAnita Kay HarroldJunction City football escapes Seaman in overtime.Troubadours of Junction City form at Geary County Senior Center Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHerington police cheif resigns after being served by KBI (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget 2x7.5 Great Plains Mfg work for Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.