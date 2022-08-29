TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly nominated a Shawnee County District Court judge to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals who would become the first Hispanic judge on that bench if confirmed by the Kansas Senate.

She selected Judge Rachel Pickering, of Topeka, to fill an opening created by retirement of Court of Appeals Judge Anthony Powell, a Wichita resident who served nine years before retiring in June. He was appointed by Gov. Sam Brownback, heard more than 2,000 cases and wrote 672 opinions.