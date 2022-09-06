The Geary Community Hospital Medical Explorer program is gearing up for its tenth round of classes beginning with orientation at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8 in the GCH cafeteria. The bi-weekly evening program gives area high school students the opportunity to learn more about careers in the medical field ranging from surgery, OB/GYN,
Life Star, EMS, Pediatrics, Radiology, and more.
The program began in 2016 with local high school students interested in the healthcare industry.
“Since its inception, the program has taken life on its own. A large number of students have shown a real interest and the classes have grown tremendously,” said Dr. Thomas Craig, GCH physician and Medical Explorer committee member. The practical, hands-on activities by the Medical Explorers program are a natural extension of the students Health Sciences coursework at Junction City High School. As part of the JCHS program, students are also introduced to the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) organization, a national organization with prepares secondary and postsecondary collegiate students to enter the healthcare field.
Students do not need to pre-register, but must attend the orientation session.
The program is open to all high school students in the community. Dues are $45 a year. Scholarships are available.
For more information and questions, contact Nancy Dettmer (nancydettmer@usd475.org) or Ashley King (aking@gchks.org).
