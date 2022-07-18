ABILENE—Over the past few weeks, according to MHS CEO Harold Courtois, local cases of COVID-19 have risen but the dominant strain of the virus is a milder one.
A few weeks prior, the cases had actually fallen to zero.
However, as of last week, the hospital had 13 employees who tested positive for the virus and one COVID-19 inpatient.
“Really, we haven’t seen a great increase in inpatients, but we’ve seen more (in) our employee group,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see some holiday reflection, too.”
The current variant that dominates local COVID-19 cases are BA.4 and BA.5.
“It’s much milder,” Courtois said. “Mild to moderate. And we’re not seeing any increase in COVID patients — our inpatient unit — and that tells you everything — that it’s not as bad as the omicron or the delta. (Delta) was really the worst. Delta was pretty bad. It killed a lot of people.”
Courtois recommends vaccination though he said he “can’t dictate” that people continue wearing masks in public.
“Here at work, we’re required to wear masks — the CDC requires that,” he said. “Anybody coming in from the outside, we have stuck to the masks for our facilities simply because we feel like that’s a CDC guidance and that’s the right thing to do. Now, people can get mad about it or argue about it but the deal is, that’s what we do to protect them when they come in.”
The vaccination is “very important” according to Courtois.
“I know there’s a lot of conspiracy about the vaccine,” he said. “The reality is, we see fewer deaths with it. It’s not going necessarily to prevent you from getting it. But it usually prevents the severity of the infection if you have the vaccine on board.”
He suggests people take it if they can.
“We would recommend masks where appropriate but more certainly I would say that we recommend the vaccine,” Courtois said.
Courtois, for his own part, takes vitamins such as vitamin D3, vitamin C, zinc and a multivitamin every day in addition to being vaccinated.
“I’ve been lucky,” he said. “I’ve been exposed many times but never gotten it that I know of. I could have gotten it but it was asymptomatic — and we’re seeing more asymptomatic with, I think it’s BA.5.”
The BA.5 variant has caused numerous cases of COVID-19 where infected people display no symptoms of the disease, according to Courtois.
Children have been approved to receive the vaccine from ages six months and up. Both Pfizer and Moderna shots can now be administered to children as young as six months.
However, Courtois recommends the vaccine most strongly to people who are immunocompromised or older than the age of 50.
According to Courtois, there is currently a GI bug going around that people often mistake for COVID-19, but it is not.
“You can have intestinal problems and it still not be COVID,” he said. “You can have allergy symptoms and it’s not COVID — because (for) a lot of people the symptoms are the same. And everybody reacts differently. Some people run a fever — very few anymore, but still. More people have that stuffed head, achey joints, fatigue, a sore throat — that would be indicative of COVID.”
Employees at the hospital are expected to get the vaccine, though religious and medical exemptions are an option for MHS employees.
A total of 81 percent of the hospital’s staff has been vaccinated with the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine and 52 percent are fully vaccinated, having also received their booster shots.
According to Courtois, the hospital’s staff and the staff at Village Manor are at 100 percent compliance with vaccine requirements with everyone who is unvaccinated having received either religious or medical exemptions.
The testing rate for COVID-19 at MHS is between 39 and 49 percent positive.
The hospital’s restrictions for people visiting COVID-19 patients currently include one designated visitor in full PPA per stay at one hour per day.
Testing is done on a schedule with no walk-ins allowed for COVID-19 tests.
However, on Tuesdays, there are unscheduled drive-ups from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on the south side of the hospital.
Scheduled testing takes place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. unit; 2 p.m. To schedule a test, call the hospital at (785) 263-2100.
Unvaccinated visitors will be tested for COVID-19 at Village Manor before they can visit their loved ones for the safety of residents. Vaccinated individuals will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
MHS has three COVID negative air pressure rooms for patients with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Two of these rooms have ante-rooms for the donning and doffing of PPE.
People who test positive for the virus prior to surgery will have their operations rescheduled, unless the surgery is critical.
