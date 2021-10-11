Military Police Soldiers assigned to Fort Riley, Kansas are recently returned to Fort Riley.
Soldiers from the 287th Military Police Company, 97th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, returned to Fort Riley in late September and this week, following a successful thirteen month rotation to Kuwait, Iraq, Syria and Qatar.
Over 30 military police Soldiers departed in August 2020 and assumed the Personnel Security Detachment mission for the Operation Inherent Resolve Combined Joint-Task Force spanning four countries.
During their deployment, the 287th MP Co. detachment completed over 600 personnel protection missions spanning 419+ days forward deployed. Additionally the military police Soldiers provided protection support for three lieutenant general officers, two major generals, and six brigadier generals, as well as six Allied Nations and senior staff personnel.
Soldiers from the 977th Military Police Company, 97th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, returned to Fort Riley Wednesday following a successful one month rotation to Kuwait.
Over 120 Military Police Soldiers departed the end of August and assumed the Operation Allies Refuge mission in Kuwait in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.
During their deployment, the 977th company helped serve, protect and prepare several thousand Afghans citizens in Kuwait during the relocation from Afghanistan toward their final destination in the U.S.
