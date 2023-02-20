JUSTIN AARON
Buy Now

Justin Aaron, a Junction City native who was a semifinalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at C.L. Hoover Opera House in March.

 Courtesy photo

Justin Aaron will take the C.L. Hoover Opera House stage next month.

The Junction City native, who was a semifinalist on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform March 4.

Tags

Recommended for you