Justin Aaron set to perform at opera house

Justin Aaron will take the C.L. Hoover Opera House stage next month.The Junction City native, who was a semifinalist on the most recent season of NBC's "The Voice," will perform March 4.The event is called "A Night with Justin Aaron" and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at the opera house website.
