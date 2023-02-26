Spaghetti del Pescatore (Fisherman’s Spaghetti) is the kind of simple dish that makes Italian food so enticing. I have adapted a recipe I tasted on the tiny island of Elba off the western coast of Italy. This recipe uses mussels and shrimp, but any shellfish including clams or lobster may be substituted.

The accompanying salad uses fennel, a pale green bulb with darker, feathery leaves. It has a similar texture to celery and a very mild licorice flavor.