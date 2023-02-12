Gabby Gregory’s first game against her former team got off to a good start.

The senior Oklahoma transfer scored eight straight points in the first quarter to give Kansas State women’s basketball its first lead over the No. 16 Sooners Sunday afternoon. That proved to be the Wildcats’ only advantage, though, as the tide quickly turned against them and they fell 85-68 at Bramlage Coliseum.

