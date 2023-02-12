Gabby Gregory’s first game against her former team got off to a good start.
The senior Oklahoma transfer scored eight straight points in the first quarter to give Kansas State women’s basketball its first lead over the No. 16 Sooners Sunday afternoon. That proved to be the Wildcats’ only advantage, though, as the tide quickly turned against them and they fell 85-68 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Gregory finished with a game-high 24 points of 6-of-19 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists. But that didn’t performance assuage the sting that left her teary-eyed during the post-game press conference. When asked about the chance to play against her old teammates, she used just one word to describe it: “Fine.”
As it has throughout the year, K-State (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) had a devil of a time finding the bottom of the net. The Wildcats shot 32% (19-of-59) from the field and 36% (8-of-22) from 3-point range, a number that ended up being much higher than it was throughout the contest. They scored nearly a third of their points at the free-throw line, where they went 22-of-31.
Serena Sundell, Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn each had 12 points for K-State, while Sarah Shematsi had six.
Meanwhile, the Sooners shot a blistering 53% (34-of-64). They were even better inside the 3-point arc, where they made 63% (27-of-43) of their 2-point opportunities and scored 44 points in the paint.
Liz Scott paced Oklahoma (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madi Williams added 16, Aubrey Joens contributed 11 and Ana Llanusa tallied 10.
“I thought we were behind the play and I thought we were not physical enough; that’s a really bad combination,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie about his team’s defense. “ … It wasn’t real complicated what they were doing, but we were not physical enough and we were not playing early enough.”
Mittie said those were “physical mistakes,” but what frustrated him the most about the loss was his team’s “mental mistakes.” Those included confusion about what play K-State was setting up on offense to what kind of defense it was shifting into on the other end of the court.
“You just can’t have those and we can’t keep having them,” he said. “I just told them in the locker room, ‘That’s an area that I’ve got to hold you guys more accountable.’ We can’t keep having this. We’ve got to see growth in this area the rest of the season.”
The Wildcats fell behind 12-6 just over four minutes into the contest before Gregory put up a triple, a traditional 3-point play and a fastbreak layup all in a row to give K-State the lead at 14-12 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
However, the life of that wellspring was short. The Sooners responded to the Wildcats’ 8-0 run with a 15-1 spree of their own, putting them back in front 27-15 at the 8:37 mark of the second quarter.
“Obviously, it was a good start to the game,” Gregory said. “We’ve got to figure out how to string stops together as well. I think that’s where we got hurt a lot, especially in the second quarter. Shots not going in and then also not getting stops on defense makes for a pretty bad combo.”
Jaelyn Glenn stopped the bleeding for K-State with a 3-pointer, but the Wildcats went the next six minutes without a field goal. Fortunately for them, their defense and a handful of points nabbed at the free-throw line kept Oklahoma from boat-racing them completely.
At halftime, they trailed 41-25, having gone just 2-of-14 from the floor in the second quarter.
Overall, K-State shot 21% (7-of-33) in the first half. Its inability to score defused aspects of the game in which it played well, such as the 10 Sooners’ turnovers that resulted in one point and the seven offensive rebounds that led to two second-chance points.
After two quarters, Oklahoma had a 30-4 advantage in paint points.
“We missed a lot of layups, it felt like,” Mittie said. “It felt like we missed some real opportunities with the turnovers. It felt like we had an open floor in stretches there. … But obviously (the second quarter) really hurt us, because that quarter they stretched it out. I thought we got off to a good start today. I thought our pace was good. I thought we had a good emphasis of getting the ball down low, but ultimately, way too many missed shots, both inside and out.
The Wildcats cut Oklahoma’s lead to 44-33 after two minutes of play in the third period. And while they went 7-of-15 from the field in the quarter, the Sooners went 10-of-20 and 4-of-8 from long distance, which allowed them to pull out to a 68-44 advantage as the game headed to the fourth.
Oklahoma’s lead ballooned to as many as 32 points at 78-46 with 7:53 remaining in the game. From then on, K-State outscored the Sooners 22-7, but the hole in which it found itself was way too deep.
The Wildcats finished with 17 turnovers and 30 rebounds, while Oklahoma turned it over 16 times and grabbed 43 boards. The Sooners got 29 points from its bench players while K-State got just two, a free throw each from Emilee Ebert and Eliza Maupin.
“Our struggles have been that, while we’ll do some things well, sometimes we’re not committed or we’re not able to stay in things long enough,” Mittie said. “When you talk about us offensively, I didn’t feel like we played as well together today as we have.”
Up next, the Wildcats will stick around town and prepare to host Baylor on Wednesday evening. K-State fell to the Bears (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) 69-48 in Waco, Texas, on Jan. 18.
