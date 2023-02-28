The Garden Guy has been working on a project, and the number I came up with is 1340. It is not my address, and the number wasn’t the assignment, but part of my own research to help me get started. That number is the total accumulation of awards won by the Supers: Supertunia petunia, Superbells calibrachoa and Superbena verbenas. That is a huge number.

(As an aside, I find it funny that some of my favorites within these divisions — those I would put in the category of GOAT (Greatest of All Time) — don’t have any awards, but as a former university horticulture specialist who oversaw the Mississippi Medallion Award, I can understand why; we simply could not trial everything.)

NORMAN WINTER, horticulturist, garden speaker and author of “Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South” and “Captivating Combinations: Color and Style in the Garden.” Follow him on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGarden

