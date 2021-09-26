TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) will be deployed to Louisiana Saturday, September 25th to provide additional support in and around areas affected by Hurricane Ida. KHP Troopers are deploying as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations.
“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said. “Today, I deployed Kansas State Troopers to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”
The KHP will be sending 16 Mobile Field Force Troopers with equipment on a 16-day deployment to areas affected by the hurricane Ida disaster beginning September 25th. The mission will be to augment the Louisiana State Police with additional personnel for law enforcement functions.
“The KHP recognizes the need to provide support and assistance to our partnering agencies, especially when nature strikes, and our services are requested,” Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones said. “As a result of the devastation that came with Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana State Police has formally requested our assistance, along with the assistance of other state police and emergency management agencies – and we stand ready to help.”
