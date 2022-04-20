CCCC to receive $4 million in state funding

Cloud County Community College will receive $4 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act Appropriations, pending approval by the State Finance Council, for construction of its Technical Education and Innovation Center. The funding was included in the state budget, which Gov. Laura Kelly signed Wednesday.
“We are thrilled with this announcement and want to thank the State and Legislators for recognizing the importance of this project,” said Amber Knoettgen, president. “The Technical Education and Innovation Center is in direct response to the educational and workforce needs of Kansas.”
The approximately 35,000 square foot center will house Renewable Energy, which includes Wind Energy, Solar Energy and Drones; Nursing and Allied Health, which also offers high-demand career education for EMT, CNA, CMA, Home Health Aide, and IV Therapy; and Agriculture and Industrial Technology, including welding and CDL training. The project will provide state-of-the art access to quality education in these critical-need, high-demand careers. It will be located between the college and Walmart, along College Drive.
“The Center will contribute to the betterment and vitality of our communities in Cloud County and North Central Kansas,” Knoettgen said. “The progress on this project is a direct result of the hard work of our faculty, staff, students and the passion of our community. This is truly a community-wide effort.”
Prior to the announcement from Kelly’s office, the college had raised $6 million for the estimated $12.5 million building. Cloud County expects to begin the project in fall 2022, with an expected completion in spring 2024.
