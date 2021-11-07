Geary County received a total of 2,015 ballots on Election Day Nov. 2, for an 11.71% voter turnout, according to the county’s final unofficial summary results report released last week.
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County clerk, said the voter turnout is lower this year than in previous local elections. She said she wasn't sure why. The local election voter turnout in 2019 was 16% and in 2018 it was 34.5%.
In the race for USD 475 school board, eight candidates ran for three open positions. Beth Hudson received the highest number of votes at 1,181 votes. Jason Butler came in second at 1,078 votes, and Mark Hatcher is third at 681 votes. Twenty-one votes were write-ins.
The other school board candidates were Kelli McCallum with 597 votes, Rina Neal with 536 votes, Bryan Bliss with 455 votes, Stephanie Holloway with 440 votes and Krystle Koch at 162 votes.
In the uncontested races for USD 473 school board district positions, Kelly Kuntz received 36 votes for District 1, Position 4, Betsy Edwards received 31 votes for District 2, Position 5, and Michael Rutz received 35 votes for District 3, Position 6.
In the race for Junction City Commission, three candidates ran for three positions, with two candidates receiving four-year terms and one receiving a two-year term. Jeff Underhill received the highest number of votes at 1,045. Ronna Larson followed with 976 votes. Matthew Bea, who is new on the commission, received 767 votes, giving him the two-year term. Seventy-four votes were write-ins.
Two candidates ran for mayor of Grandview Plaza. Rick Geike received 55 votes, and Honey Grant received 35 votes. Four votes were write-ins.
Four candidates ran for two positions on the Grandview Plaza City Council. The two candidates with the most votes were Arthur Potter with 46 votes and Harlan Lofthus Jr. receiving 43 votes. Marvin Edison received 33 votes, and Allan Rothlisberg received 28 votes. Eight votes were write-ins.
The race for mayor of Milford City was not contested. Brad Roether, sole candidate, received 60 votes, and 23 votes were write-ins.
Four candidates ran for two positions on the Milford City Council. William Noveroske took the lead with 57 votes, and Joseph King followed with 47 votes. Mike Overbay received 23 votes, and Craig Bender received 20 votes.
