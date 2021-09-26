TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the National Security Crossroads, a bipartisan, multi-state initiative to raise awareness of and improve national security missions in the Heartland region.
“By leveraging our strategic location, strong military community, and existing cybersecurity partnerships, this initiative will make Kansas and Missouri integral to our national security for years to come,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I look forward to the bipartisan spirit of collaboration fostered by the National Security Crossroads initiative, which will not only improve security, but will also strengthen our growing economy by developing a more agile workforce and ensuring safer communities.”
The National Security Crossroads represents a regional branding effort to bring awareness in all levels of government, as well as around the country, of the expanding base of security-related operations in the area. As the “heartland” of the United States, with a convenient location to all areas of the country, the region is poised for a strategic advantage in security and mission critical operations.
Seven major military bases are housed within the Crossroads area, covering the Army, Navy and Air Force branches. The region also includes 11 national security installations, focusing on geospatial-intelligence, net-centric solutions, non-nuclear component manufacturing, combined arms preparations, strategic attack deterrents, bio-threat prevention, along with other critical technology and infrastructure concentrations.
“We are proud to be home to such robust military and defense industries, and this initiative will be a valuable asset in strengthening national security and our region as a whole,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “This partnership will leverage our region’s existing industry, dedicated personnel, and strategic location in the heart of the nation to support military missions and members, expand new technologies and industries, attract skilled workers, and drive economic growth through good-paying job creation for both Missouri and Kansas.”
The Crossroads region stretches from Wichita and Manhattan, Kansas, to the bi-state St. Louis area. With the development of the National Security Crossroads, the region continues to represent a growing base of operations for a variety of installations, including military, cybersecurity, and public-private partnerships.
The program facilitates workforce and talent growth and resiliency, as well as collaboration between installations that enable Crossroads’ members to be agile and resilient. The effort also seeks to educate state and federal legislators, as well as others in the region, on the value of the Crossroads and its associated missions.
The National Security Crossroads was a concept developed at the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC) to facilitate regional cooperation, collaboration, and other initiatives such as workforce development. The KCNSC is managed and operated by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies (FM&T), LLC.
“The National Security Crossroads is a means for federal agencies to draw in potential partners and suppliers who can strengthen national security and velocity through an affiliated network,” Eric Wollerman, Honeywell FM&T President, said. “The Crossroads enables a smart network of partners to leverage contacts and information effectively throughout the region.”
The launch of National Security Crossroads includes the unveiling of the initiative’s new website, designed to introduce the public to the partners involved and communicate the ongoing efforts of the collaborative. Visitors to www.nationalsecuritycrossroads.com will also be able to access information on upcoming events, including webinars regarding regional updates.
