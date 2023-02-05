Jacob Pullen waves to the crowd

Jacob Pullen waves to the crowd during Kansas State’s game against Texas on Saturday.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

In perhaps the main highlight from Kansas State’s loss to Texas on Saturday, a Wildcat legend stopped by Bramlage Coliseum to say hello.

Jacob Pullen, the leading scorer in school history, was in attendance and drew a rousing response from the crowd when he was introduced during halftime.

