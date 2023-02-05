In perhaps the main highlight from Kansas State’s loss to Texas on Saturday, a Wildcat legend stopped by Bramlage Coliseum to say hello.
Jacob Pullen, the leading scorer in school history, was in attendance and drew a rousing response from the crowd when he was introduced during halftime.
Pullen, who hasn’t gotten many chances to make it back to Manhattan since graduation back in 2011 because of his professional basketball career overseas, also got chance to talk to the Wildcat basketball team prior to Saturday’s game and after the game, senior point guard Markquis Nowell mentioned the bond that he shares with the former K-State great.
“He’s like my big brother,” Nowell said. “I’ve known him since I came to K-State, but the knowledge and wisdom he gave us before the game was pretty cool. To see the fans just embracing him and showing him love is really good. He should have his jersey retired, too.”
On the subject of the jersey retirement, athletics director Gene Taylor said the ball is in Pullen’s court. When Pullen’s ready, K-State will be ready.
“There will be something in the rafters in the time that works for Jacob,” Taylor said in his “Ask the AD” video series on Jan. 27. “Obviously, he’s still playing, and he’s got folks he wants to bring back to Manhattan to celebrate that. It’s very deserving and it’s going to happen at a point when it’s good for him and good for our fanbase. But probably, you will see a Jacob Pullen jersey in the rafters in the very near future.”
The last jersey retirement happened in 2009, when Willie Murrell and Mitch Richmond got their numbers hung in the rafters of Bramlage. Pullen’s No. 0 would join the like of Murrell, Richmond, Ernie Barrett, Bob Boozer, Jack Parr, Mike Evans, Lon Kruger, Chuckie Williams, Dick Knostman and Rolando Blackman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.