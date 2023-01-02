One of the best to ever do it in a Kansas State uniform is heading to the next level.
On Monday, junior running back Deuce Vaughn announced on social media that he would be forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Wildcat Nation, first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the platform to inspire," Vaughn said in his statement. "Kansas State University is a special place and I am honored to have represented the Powercat over these past three years.
"To all of my teammates over the years, y'all are my brothers and have impacted my life in a way I will never forget. I am not the person I am today without y'all. We have a bond that can never be broken and relationships that will last a lifetime.
"To my coaches and support staff, you believed in an undersized kid coming out of high school and for that I am forever grateful. Not only have I learned so much about this game but also what it means to be a man. I am blessed to have been a part of culture that will win championships for years to come.
"To the best fans in the country, I can't thank you enough for the support throughout my journey here at K-State. The love y'all give to not only myself but this program does not go unnoticed. The impact you all have had on my life is hard to put into words, all I can say is am so thankful. ... I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career and chase my life long dream."
One of just two two-time Consensus All-Americans in school history, Vaughn ends his career as the K-State's second-best rusher, racking up 3,604 yards in three seasons. He also had 34 rushing touchdowns, the fourth most by a Wildcat player.
Vaughn is just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000 yard seasons (Darren Sproles and Daniel Thomas) and his 21 100-yard rushing games in his career rank second behind Sproles' 24.
He ended the 2022 season with 1,558 rushing yards, his best season as a Wildcat and the third-best season-mark in K-State history.
Always a versatile threat, Vaughn ranks first in school history among running backs and fullbacks in both catches (116) and receiving yards (1,280).
He ranks third in school history in all-purpose yards (combined rushing, receiving and return yards) with 5,029 behind Sproles and Tyler Lockett.
He was the fastest player in Big 12 history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career (32 games) and is tied for the fastest to get to those marks among all players nationally since 1996 (Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Boise State's Jeremy McNichols).
Vaughn had a career-high 170 rushing yards earlier this season versus Texas Tech and had a career-long 88 run on Saturday versus Alabama, the longest run Nick Saban has allowed while coaching the Crimson Tide.
In 2022, he was named a first team All-American by the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, Sporting News and the Athletic. In 2021, he was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.
"That's one of the things about K‑State," Vaughn said following the Sugar Bowl. "This is a special, special place. The people that we have inside this building are special people, and that's not going to change. We are going to continue to bring in special people. So this is just the foundation, for sure. And man, it's only going to trend upward from here."
Notable for his quick and shifty play and his 5-foot-6 frame, the Round Rock, Texas native immediately became a fan favorite as a freshman during the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season after exploding with 174 scrimmage yards in K-State's upset of No. 3 Oklahoma and followed that up with 194 scrimmage yards versus Texas Tech. He earned freshman All-America honors from multiple outlets and was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year by Big 12 coaches.
He set K-State freshmen records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards.
As a sophomore, he put up 162 yards rushing versus Kansas on just 11 attempts, including an 80-yard touchdown. He ended the season by rushing for 146 yards in the Texas Bowl versus LSU while scoring 24 points which set a new Wildcat bowl record.
Vaughn is the first of several K-State players who will have to decide whether or not they'll return to announce their intentions. Both juniors Cooper Beebe and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are both projected to be picked if they entered the 2023 NFL Draft.
