Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs past a tackle from Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson during their Big 12 Conference game  Oct. 1, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Vaughn announced on Monday that he would not be returning to K-State for his senior season and will declare for the NFL Draft. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

One of the best to ever do it in a Kansas State uniform is heading to the next level. 

On Monday, junior running back Deuce Vaughn announced on social media that he would be forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. 