KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No. 24 Kansas State women’s basketball’s late comeback attempt Saturday afternoon against South Dakota State came up short in an 82-78 loss at Municipal Auditorium.

Gabby Gregory scored 31 points for the Wildcats (9-2) and Serena Sundell added 15 more, but K-State struggled to find the bottom of the net all game long. The Wildcats shot 36% from the field despite creating 72 shot opportunities. They were 22% (8-of-37) from 3-point distance.