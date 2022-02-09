Junction City men’s and women’s bowling teams placed 2nd in the quad hosted in Manhattan Monday.
Men’s Team Individual Results:
The Junction City men’s team finished with a total score of 2,463. Seaman finished in first place with a total score of 2,527. Manhattan finished in third place with a total score of 2,325 and Sacred Heart finished in fourth place with a total score of 1,741.
Logan Lindsley finished in first place overall with 667 points.
Torrey Lindsay finished in third place overall with 659 points.
Cael Smith finished in 10th place overall with 573 points.
Landyn Ziegenhirt finished in 11th place overall with 564 points.
Landon Wareman finished in 16th place overall with 507 points.
Jorden Kell finished in 18th place overall with 440 points.
Women’s Team Individual Results:
The Junction City women’s team finished with a total score was 2,244. Seaman finished in first place with a total score of 2,423 and Manhattan finished in third place with a total score of 1,973.
Cassidy Eschliman finished in fourth place overall with 512 points.
Allyson Heidenreich finished in sixth place overall with 545 points.
Olivia Oliver finished in seventh place overall with 512 points.
Lorna Rae Pierce finished in eighth place overall with 507 points.
Alexis Wareman finished in 10th place overall with 498 points.
Brooke Swango finished in 15th place overall with 435 points.
