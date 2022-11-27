EMPORIA — Throughout the season, as Manhattan High football went about picking up wins and augmenting its record like a snowball rolling down a hill, the temptation was to compare this year to 1988.
But after Saturday, it’s more appropriate to slightly misquote that great poet of our time: I don’t know about you, but it feels like 2022.
The Indians won their third state championship in school history and their first since 1988 with a thrilling 21-20 win in double overtime at Welch Stadium in Emporia, finishing off a perfect 13-0 campaign.
It was the fourth time Manhattan has wrapped up a season undefeated, and the first time it has done so by winning 13 games. It was also the Indians’ first appearance in the state title game since 2001 and the first trophy a team led by 14th-year head coach Joe Schartz has claimed.
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this program,” Schartz said after the game. “I knew Coach (Lew) Lane; he was the head coach of the ‘88 champions. Coach (Butch) Albright, his defensive coordinator, is the one who brought me here. We talked long and hard all the time about keeping the tradition here at Manhattan High School football. To get this state championship puts us back where we rightfully belong. We have a great tradition of playing great football in Manhattan, and I’m so proud of the kids and the coaches.”
Nine different teams win football state championships in Kansas each year, but few have had the unique story Manhattan has had. For one thing, there’s this: quarterbacking the Indians to an undefeated title season wasn’t just anybody’s kid; it was the coach’s kid, Keenan Schartz.
Like many things about this year, it’s so damn poetic. Joe Schartz came to Manhattan in 2004 to be Albright’s offensive coordinator when Keenan Schartz was less than 1 month old. After taking over the head job in 2009, it took until his son was a senior in an Indians uniform for Joe Schartz to win his first championship.
“Going into this season, I was very worried about that,” Joe Schartz said. “Anytime you coach your son, you just don’t know what type of relationship you’re going to have. He handled it great. He’s a champion. He’s a winner. It’s very special to share this with him as well as everyone else.”
Shortly after the contest concluded, Keenan Schartz chased down his father, gave him a hearty slap on the rear and pulled him into a hug.
“I just went up to him and told him, ‘You know what, buddy? You did it. You can do it and you did it,’” Keenan Schartz said. “I’m just super proud of him. He got what he deserved. He works his ass off along with all these coaches on the coaching staff. All these boys, they bought in. They really did, and I think at the end of the day, they got what they deserved.”
However, the Schartz story, albeit one with spectacular human interest, isn’t the extent of the yarn the Indians spun in 2022.
Coaches often offer platitudes about complementary football and total team efforts, but this one really was. There was no single star who bore more than his own share of the weight.
Keenan Schartz may have led the offense with 1,238 yards rushing to go with 1,501 yards passing, but he couldn’t have done any of that without the badass offensive line that dominated opposing defenses so thoroughly at times that it bordered on disrespect. Nor could he have done it without the volatile skill position players around him — guys like DeAndre Aukland (a fellow 1,000-yard rusher), Jason Sanchez (who went over 600 yards rushing), Jaxon Bowles and Braxton Frey — whom teams couldn’t afford to ignore lest they bust out for some absurdly long play.
And then there was that Manhattan defense. My God.
The Indians impressed defensively all year long, but they may have reached their zenith in the state championship game when they faced a Trailblazers team that ran a flexbone offense, something Manhattan hadn’t seen this year and for which it only had a week to prepare.
Gardner-Edgerton moved the ball a bit early as Manhattan got settled into the pace and misdirection of the Trailblazers offense. But the Indians forced six fumbles in the game, three of which they recovered and two of which they came up with in the first quarter.
By the fourth period, they had Gardner-Edgerton figured out and held it to a total of 2 yards in the final 12 minutes of regulation.
“I thought we did a good job,” said junior safety Max Stanard. “We struggled against (the flexbone) last year. I hate going against it, but I thought we did a really good job.”
“They love running options and a lot of mixups in the backfield, so it’s kind of hard,” added senior cornerback Dante Walters. “We just kept our eyes on our keys and just played through.”
The Manhattan offense struggled to score against the Trailblazers, but the defense kept the team in the game. In the fourth quarter and down seven points, Keenan Schartz threw an interception in the end zone. Yet on the very next play, the Indians’ Ben Irvine recovered a fumble and put the offense right back out on the field at the Gardner-Edgerton 20.
Manhattan nearly scored again on that next possession, but Keenan Schartz went down short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Not a unit wont to panic or feel victimized, the defense went out and got a three-and-out stop, which set up the offense in good field position for the game-tying touchdown run by Sanchez.
“It was really just keep tackling, keep playing hard,” Walters said. “We gave our offense so many chances. That was the main key: just gave our offense so many chances, and obviously, it played through.”
“There’s a whole bunch of leaders on (defense), a whole bunch of stud athletes, I must say,” Keenan Schartz said. “But I’m just so proud of these guys. We’re all one unit, and I think that’s something we have over everybody else. We’re all one unit. I’m so proud of the defense, the defensive coordinator, everybody, just the grit and grind they were able to have. To grind it out on that one last play — that play right there is pretty much how the whole game went. That was a good summary of the game.”
The play in question was, of course, the 2-point conversion stop in double overtime when the Trailblazers went for victory or bust, the play that delivered the Indians their title.
“Honestly, I didn’t know if (Gardner-Edgerton’s Dylan Butash) was short or not,” Stanard said. “I just saw myself knock him out and saw the ref (signaling a failed conversion). I was like, ‘We won.’ I just can’t really remember anything.”
As soon as Butash went out of bounds short of the goal line, pandemonium ensued. Manhattan players and coaches sprinted and leaped onto the field, hugging, screaming, laughing, smiling and even, yes, crying.
“I just ran out on the field,” Joe Schartz said. “I just took my headset off and I was out in the middle of the field in an instant. Just sheer elation. I’m so proud of these kids. I don’t know how many hugs I gave, but I’m going to continue to give hugs because these kids deserve it.”
“As soon as they made that stop, I think I was halfway on the field before the ball was even down,” Sanchez said. “It was crazy watching them stop that. I knew we had it. Even before, I knew we had it.”
A few minutes later, the student section stormed onto the field to celebrate with their peers.
A 34-year drought had come to an end. The Indians were finally the kings of the state again.
“Honestly, I’m just thankful,” Walters said. “I’m very thankful for everybody on my team: my coaching staff, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator. Everything.”
In many ways, the championship game was a microcosm of the Indians’ entire season. Falling behind early and managing to come back? Check. Having trouble moving the ball early, making a few adjustments, but ultimately sticking to the offensive game plan until it eventually works? Check. The defense holding the opposing offense well below its season scoring average? Check. A kick off the toes of Braxton Frey’s left foot ultimately being the difference in overtime? Check. The contest coming down to which team remained the toughest until the very end — and Manhattan prevailing in that?
Check.
Joe Schartz has a picture in his office from the Indians’ season-opening game at Derby on Sept. 2. In that photo, his players are all on a knee in front of him, while he’s on his feet explaining to them the overtime process and giving them a pep talk. Manhattan went on to win that game 26-23 in overtime, the first of two triumphs over the 6A juggernaut this year and the first of 13 straight victories.
He had a feeling of deja vu Saturday when he had his players gather up and take a knee ahead of overtime with Gardner-Edgerton.
But it was after that opening win over Derby — snapping the Panthers’ 46-game winning streak that stretched back to 2014 — that Joe Schartz knew he had a potential champion in this Indians squad.
Manhattan knocked off five top-five opponents in the regular season and sat atop the 6A media poll most of the season. Many wondered how good the Indians actually were, if their win over Derby was a fluke, if they really had what it took to bring home hardware.
Manhattan never doubted itself, though. The Indians were confident and humble all year long. They focused on going 1-0 each week, playing fast and physical, and taking everybody’s best shot.
And now, no one is questioning them anymore.
“It’s been a lifetime of work,” Joe Schartz said. “...To be able to share it with so many people, this special group of coaches and kids, is just phenomenal. I’m a blessed man. This is a blessed team. We’re a team of destiny. We just keep battling and battling and battling. Nobody could write a story like this.”
