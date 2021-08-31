Kansas State volleyball got a big, early season test on Saturday versus No. 5 Nebraska in the Husker Invitational. K-State came up short — but the young team showed promise.
The Cornhuskers downed the Wildcats 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22 in Lincoln, Neb.
“I thought we were significantly better today than we were yesterday,” head coach Suzie Fritz said, referring to the Wildcats' four-set win over Colgate on Friday. “Our focus right now is on improvement. I thought we handled a difficult environment really well. We were able to withstand some of the ebbs and flows that come in an environment like that and against a team like that. I think there were far more positives than negatives with the exception of the final outcome.”
Sophomore Aliyah Carter recorded a double-double in the match, her second of the season, carding 21 kills (her seventh-time eclipsing 20 kills in a match) and a career-high 11 digs. Junior Holly Bonde had 12 kills and senior Haley Warner had 10.
The Wildcats really came alive in set three where, 0-2 in the match, they rattled off 12-straight points on the back of junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi’s excellent serving. The 11 points that Nebraska was held to in that set marked the lowest in the history of the Devaney Center which opened in 2013.
K-State was set to play Tulsa for the second game of the Invitational Friday afternoon but the match was canceled.
The Wildcats will now travel to Santa Barbara, Calif. to play in the Gaucho Invitational. KSU will play traditional power Pepperdine to start things off on Friday before facing host UC-Santa Barbara and San Diego State on Saturday.
