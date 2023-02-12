Texas Tech's D'Maurian Williams shoots the ball over Kansas State's Markquis Nowell

Texas Tech’s D’Maurian Williams shoots the ball over Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell during the second half of the Wildcats’ 71-63 loss in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.

 Associated Press

Kansas State senior guard Desi Sills looked down at the stat sheet bewildered following the No. 12 Wildcats’ 71-63 loss at Texas Tech Saturday evening and muttered the most succinct and honest reaction one can have the numbers he must’ve been looking at.

“This is a bad loss,” Sills said, his eyes not leaving the paper. “... This is a bad loss…”

Tags

Recommended for you