Truck driver killed after being pinned between semi trucks in Junction City Staff reports Oct 31, 2022 5 hrs ago A truck driver died Wednesday morning in Junction City when his semi-truck started rolling, and he was pinned between it and another semi.Major Willie Washington 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck at 7 a.m. at 3210 S. U.S. Highway 77 when the truck started rolling forward.According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Washington attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned between his truck's power unit and another semi trailer.Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.Kansas Highway Patrol had no other information.
