A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora on Wednesday, December 22nd at 10:00am with burial to follow at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Warren-McElwain Mortuary-Eudora Chapel on Tuesday, December 21st from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Mardella Ann Dearing, 89, passed away peacefully on December 19th, 2021 in Eudora, Kansas with family by her side. Mardella Lutgen was born on November 18th, 1932 in Downs, Kansas and loved growing up on a farm in western Kansas. After graduating high school, Mardella attended Crum’s Beauty School in Manhattan and then began her cosmetology career at Barbara’s Beauty Nook in Salina, Kansas. While babysitting a young boy named Carmen, she met Carmen’s older brother Don when he was home on leave from the Air Force. A love affair quickly blossomed and the two were married on November 27, 1954 in Cawker City, Kansas in front of family and friends. The newlyweds initially made their home in Kansas City, Missouri and then Topeka, Kansas before settling in rural Wabaunsee County and then Wamego, Kansas, where they raised four wonderful children. The couple later moved to Eudora, Kansas, where they’ve spent the last 35 years together. Don passed away on December 10th, 2021 and was waiting for Mardella at the gates of Heaven where they will spend eternity together.
Besides her love for cooking and sewing, Mardella was a skilled artist and loved to paint and draw. She encouraged her children to participate in these and many other activities through 4-H in Wabaunsee County. Mardella also served as a competition judge at the Pottawatomie County Fair for several years. When her children were older, Mardella owned and operated the Sewing Box, first in Wamego and later in Lawrence, Kansas. The Sewing Box sold sewing materials and supplies but more importantly gave Mardella an opportunity to continue sharing her love of sewing, fashion and crafts. Mardella had many other hobbies, many of which were self-taught, including gardening and bird watching. Fashion was always important to Mardella so she made sure her outfits matched, right down to the purse she carried and the shoes she wore. Mardella was a member of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego for many years and most recently a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Theresa’s Society and the Red Hat Society in Eudora.
Mardella was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Donald Dearing; her parents Carl and Della Lutgen; and her sister Charlene Foster, Downs, KS. She is survived by her four children, Marlynda Hill (Randy), Lenexa, KS; Steve Dearing (Melanie), Archie, MO; LaDonna Ballock (Don), Eudora, KS; Sandra Mumaw, Ozawkie, KS; a brother Leon Lutgen (Mary Lou), Salina, KS; three sisters Loretta Kovar (Ray), St. Marys, KS; Lois Churchill, Glastonbury, CT; Mary Jane Spencer (Jim), Newton, IA; along with 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mardella’s children sincerely thank everyone for what you’ve brought to her life over the last 89 years. Special thanks to the staff at the Medicalodges of Eudora and Interim Healthcare Hospice of Topeka for their care and compassion during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mardella’s name to the St. Theresa’s Society of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
