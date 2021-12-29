Eating disorders are serious conditions that can negatively affect an individual’s overall health. These persistent eating behaviors affect emotions and various systems of the body by creating nutritional deficiencies that put individuals’ overall health in serious jeopardy. The heart, digestive system, teeth, and bones all can be affected by eating disorders, and malnutrition may lead to other diseases.
The Mayo Clinic notes that common eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. Anorexia is characterized by not eating enough and excessively limiting calories. One also may use laxatives or dietary aids to shed pounds. Bulimia involves dangerous episodes of bingeing and purging, as well as restrictive eating during the day. Individuals with binge eating disorder eat quickly and consume more food than is necessary. Some continue to eat long after being uncomfortably full.
No one fully understands what contributes to the formation of eating disorders. However, Psychology Today indicates eating disorders may emerge from a complex relationship between personality traits, genes, childhood experiences, stress, or traumatic events.
Here’s a closer look at some additional factors that may contribute to eating disorders.
Cultural beauty standards
Men and women may believe they have to look a certain way to be considered attractive or accepted in society. Feeling the need to be a certain weight or body shape may influence how one eats or exercises to the point of extremes.
Family history
Better Help, a mental health wellness site, says having a close relative with an eating disorder may be a risk factor for eating disorders. Prior history of constant dieting and dissatisfaction with body image are additional risk factors.
Mental health issues
Another potential cause of eating disorders is a medical history that includes another mental health problem, including anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and drug abuse.
Genes
The health and wellness resource New Health Advisor says studies have shown that genetics contribute to eating disorders. People with specific genotypes are at a higher risk of developing eating disorders.
Personality traits
Individuals with certain personality traits may be at risk for eating disorders. Excessive persistence and rigidity, impulsivity, neuroticism, harm avoidance, perfectionism, and obsessive thinking are traits often seen in people with eating disorders.
Stress
The Mayo Clinic says stress also can contribute to the formation of an eating disorder. Big stressors, like getting a new job, starting a family, leaving for college, or a loved one’s illness, can increase risk of an eating disorder.
Eating disorders can have life-threatening complications. It is important to seek help immediately if any signs or symptoms become noticeable.
