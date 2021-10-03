MANHATTAN — The College of Business Administration at Kansas State University will launch a Women in Business initiative with a career summit on Friday, Oct. 22.
The initiative is supported by college donors and advisors, including several female executives who are K-State alumni: Candace Duncan, former managing partner KPMG LLP; Carolyn Thompson, founder and CEO of Merito Group; and Leanne Caret, CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. Caret will be the keynote speaker.
The initiative aims to increase enrollment of women into the College of Business Administration by introducing high school and community college students to career opportunities in business. Opportunities for personal and professional development will be provided for current college students. Alumni will have the opportunity to offer mentoring and networking to female business students, as well.
The Women in Business Career Summit will offer professional development tracks for high school and college students. The summit will be at the K-State Alumni Center.
“There are so many opportunities for growth in organizations when women hold leadership positions," said Marcia Hornung, Menard family director of the Center for Principled Business at K-State. "Our goal is to foster a network of innovation and collaboration to support and advance women in the workplace by providing academic and professional development opportunities for high school and college students.
Hornung said the summit will engage K-State alumni, faculty and community members to better educate and equip students in their personal and professional goals.
Along with the summit, the Women in Business initiative plans to offer networking events, workshops and mentorship to students, as well as provide scholarship support for both incoming and current K-State students.
Female alumni and business leaders have been instrumental in establishing this summit.
"I am grateful and feel truly blessed for my K-State family, my top-notch education and the many people who helped me achieve more than I ever dreamed of," Caret said. "That's why I am honored to give back to the K-State community that gave me so much and support the Women in Business initiative. I want to help young women rise into leadership roles so that together, we can build a more equitable and inclusive workplace for everyone."
Thompson has similar goals in supporting the initiative.
"The pay gap between men and women is something I have always been passionate about eliminating," Thompson said. "I hope the Women in Business initiative will help eliminate pay disparity as more women graduate with business degrees and enter the workforce prepared to compete and win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.